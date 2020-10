According to North Tonawanda Police, the overnight parking ban is set to begin November 1 and last until April 1.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The North Tonawanda Police Department sent out a friendly reminder to residents on its social media pages Monday, saying that the overnight parking ban will begin soon.

According to North Tonawanda Police, the overnight parking ban is set to begin November 1 and last until April 1. The ban goes from 3 a.m. until 6 a.m.

The North Tonawanda Police Department is asking residents to "please tell your family, friends and neighbors."