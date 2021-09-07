Overnight lane closures on I-290 in Erie County to start on Tuesday

The lane and road closures are scheduled to take place 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next two weeks.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Drivers should be aware of nightly lane closures on I-290 in Erie County.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday lane closures to allow for repaving are set to begin at 7 p.m.

The single-lane closure is set to affect eastbound I-290 between Exit 5 for Millersport Highway and Exit 6 for Sheridan Drive. A total shutdown of the eastbound interstate will start at 10 p.m. and last until 6 a.m.

Drivers will follow a detour on Millersport Highway and Sheridan Drive.

Also starting at 7 p.m. is a single lane closure of westbound I-290 between Exit 3 for Niagara Falls Boulevard and Exit 1 for Delaware Avenue. A total shutdown of westbound traffic is set to begin at 9 p.m. and last until 6 a.m.

Drivers will follow a detour on Niagara Falls Boulevard, Sheridan Drive, and Delaware Avenue.