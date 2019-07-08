BUFFALO, N.Y. — A fire broke out overnight at the Calspan building on Genesee Street, across from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. According to U-Crest Fire Department Fire Chief, Bryan Chapman, smoke and flames were visible on the roof when crews arrived. They responded quickly and were able to put out the fire.

A section of Genesee Street was closed during that time but has now reopened.

The fire is said to have been caused from a machine spark.

Ten employees were on site when the incident occurred, though none were injured.

"We got in real quick, knocked it down, and everybody did a great job," said Chapman.