Overdue kayaker located overnight near Concord

The female kayaker was found around 12:30 a.m., but treacherous conditions made the return difficult.

CONCORD, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office located an overdue kayaker after she was reported missing around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A kayaker was reporter overdue from her tip on Cattaraugus Creek and was expected to be located somewhere between Hake Road and Randall Drive, according to deputies.

Officials tried to ping the kayaker's cell phone, but attempts were unsuccessful. Her vehicle was located in a parking lot near Hake Road around midnight.

A deputy entered the woods at Hake Road and walked westward while another deputy entered at Randall Drive and walked eastward.

One of the deputies located the kayaker around 12:30 a.m., however the risk of flash flooding made the return to the road difficult. The two were forced to traverse through the woods instead of walking the creek bed.

Around 3 a.m. the second deputy located the two and they all left the woods a short time later.

The kayaker was evaluated by EMS and released.