BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is seeing an increase in overdose deaths during the coronavirus pandemic. Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says since the beginning of March, there have been 30 deadly overdoses.

Captain Rinaldo says COVID-19 is partly to blame for the deaths because as people continue to be under stressful situations, it can be a trigger for addicts.

Last month, the Buffalo Police Department issued a number of changes to help protect officers during the pandemic, but whenever there is an overdose, Capt. Rinaldo says everyone is at risk.

Capt. Rinaldo says an overdose situation is very up close and personal because it requires the administration of Narcan, and at times, requires first responders to administer CPR and first aid.

"It's a dangerous situation for our officers, it's dangerous for the person that's experiencing an overdose so we're just trying to do everything we can to limit those numbers," he said.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has changed normal everyday life, there are still resources available to people struggling with addictions.

To further assist the public during this time, Buffalo Police will also be handing out Narcan at 161 Vermont Street on Wednesday.

