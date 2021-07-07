'Over the Edge' fundraiser to benefit moms, kids and families in WNY

The event will be held on Saturday, October 2 at the M&T building at One M&T Plaza in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There will be a unique fundraiser in Buffalo this fall that will benefit moms, kids and families in Western New York.

United Way of Buffalo & Erie County and John R. Oishei Children's Hospital have teamed up to bring "Over the Edge," which is a unique peer-to-peer fundraiser.

The event will be on Saturday, October 2 and is sponsored by Tops Friendly Markets. Participants will rappel over the M&T building at One M&T Plaza in Buffalo throughout the day after raising money from family, friends, corporations and peers to benefit the two organizations.

"Core to our Health platform work at the United Way is improving birth outcomes and reducing childhood obesity. As we continue to reimagine and rebuild after COVID-19, supporting families most at risk is more important than ever", said Michael Weiner, president & CEO, United Way of Buffalo & Erie County. "We have had a wonderful relationship with Oishei Children's Hospital over the years and bringing this special event to Buffalo allows us to raise awareness about how to support a healthy start and healthy future for all children and families.”

There are four ways you can participate:

Go Over the Edge: Commit to raising a $2,000 fundraising minimum and have the thrill of a lifetime when rappelling from One M&T Plaza in downtown Buffalo.

Toss Your Boss: Encourage employees to toss a boss Over the Edge by raising the $2,000 fundraising minimum as a team.

Be an Event Sponsor: Become a Base Camp, Landing Zone, or Rope sponsor to receive event recognition and send a daring employee/s Over the Edge. To become a sponsor contact Rema Hanash: rema.hanash@uwbec.org or (716) 887-2614

Be a Prize Sponsor: Motivate rappellers to meet and surpass their fundraising minimum with a special prize and receive sponsor recognition on all event communications. To provide a prize contact Rema Hanash: rema.hanash@uwbec.org or (716) 887-2614

To register, sponsor, or donate to a participant, click here. Limited rappelling spaces are available.