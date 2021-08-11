Over $790,000 in federal funding allocated to WNY projects

Projects in Batavia and Orleans counties will receive the funds through Northern Border Regional Commission.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The City of Batavia and Orleans Land Restoration Corp. are receiving a total of $794,000 in federal funding for critical infrastructure projects.

The funding come from the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) State Economic & Infrastructure Development Investment Program, which is contributing over $4.5 million in funding to projects in Upstate New York, according to an announcement by Senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

The goal of the State Economic & Infrastructure Development Investment Program is to support infrastructure projects and initiatives that create jobs, support entrepreneurs and strengthen northern border communities economies.

“After more than a year of grappling with financial hardship caused by the pandemic, New York communities are relying on investments like this to attract new businesses, create good-paying jobs, and revitalize our communities,” said Gillibrand.

The City of Batavia will receive $334,000 to install a water main along Bank Street to replace too small and over 90-year-old water lines. The project will supply water needed for redevelopment projects and improve firefighting flows.

Orleans Land Restoration Corp. will receive $460,000 to reconstruct the public Team Track in Medina and build a new Team Track in Holley. The funding will also fund completing primary engineering to extend rail access to the new Medina Business Park South of Shelby.