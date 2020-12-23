Over 7,000 coats, toys and school supplies distributed by New York State

The governor says this year, 7,348 items were donated from across the state and the items are being given to communities in need.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo and his administration recently took part in an annual toy, coat and school supplies drive the state holds.

The governor says this year, 7,348 items were donated from across the state and the items are being given to communities in need. Additionally, this is the first year donations were accepted by mail.

"During this trying year, New Yorkers have shown up for each other like never before, and I am proud that our annual toy drive tradition continues to bring hope to those who need it the most," Governor Cuomo said.

State agencies and organizations took part in collecting the new items and Walmart also joined in the effort. The store chain gave $15,000 to the cause, which paid for 1,211 of the toys.

The China General Chamber of Commerce also helped collect 420 toys. This was the organization's third year participating in the drive.