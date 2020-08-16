Over 7 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been done in New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thus far, there have been over 7 million COVID-19 tests conducted in New York State during the pandemic. On Saturday, the total number of people who tested positive for the virus during the pandemic rose by 607 to 425,508.
On Saturday, the daily percent positive rate for New York State was 0.78 percent, which the governor’s office says is the ninth day in a row the statewide daily percent positive rate was below one percent.
In Western New York on Saturday, the daily percent positive rate was 0.9 percent, according to the governor’s office.
For Erie County, according to County Executive Mark Poloncarz, 2,655 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were reported on Saturday to the Erie County Department of Health. Of those tests, 31 came back positive, and the daily percent positive rate for the county was 1.2 percent.
An additional six people have died from COVID-19 as of Saturday, including one death in Erie County. In total, 25,250 New Yorkers have died from the virus.
In terms of hospitalizations, as of Sunday, August 16, the governor’s office reports that 527 people are hospitalized across NYS with COVID-19. Of those patients, 128 are in the ICU, and 59 of the people in the ICU are intubated.
"New York State is demonstrating that a response guided by science and data - not politics or opinion - is the only effective way to deal with this virus," said Governor Andrew Cuomo. "But, we must not become complacent and risk slipping backwards — everyone must remember to wear their masks, socially distance, wash their hands regularly, and stay New York Tough."