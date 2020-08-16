Over 7 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been done in New York State

On Saturday, the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic rose by 607 to 425,508.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thus far, there have been over 7 million COVID-19 tests conducted in New York State during the pandemic. On Saturday, the total number of people who tested positive for the virus during the pandemic rose by 607 to 425,508.

On Saturday, the daily percent positive rate for New York State was 0.78 percent, which the governor’s office says is the ninth day in a row the statewide daily percent positive rate was below one percent.

In Western New York on Saturday, the daily percent positive rate was 0.9 percent, according to the governor’s office.

For Erie County, according to County Executive Mark Poloncarz, 2,655 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were reported on Saturday to the Erie County Department of Health. Of those tests, 31 came back positive, and the daily percent positive rate for the county was 1.2 percent.

For Saturday, August 15, 2,655 COVID-19 tests were reported to @ECDOH and 31 new cases were confirmed for a daily positivity rate of 1.2%. Total cases are now 8,983.



Some notes for week ending 8/15/2020:

•229 total new cases for week

•Week's test positivity rate was 1.1% pic.twitter.com/LM7hWint4n — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) August 16, 2020

An additional six people have died from COVID-19 as of Saturday, including one death in Erie County. In total, 25,250 New Yorkers have died from the virus.

In terms of hospitalizations, as of Sunday, August 16, the governor’s office reports that 527 people are hospitalized across NYS with COVID-19. Of those patients, 128 are in the ICU, and 59 of the people in the ICU are intubated.