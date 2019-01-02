BUFFALO, N.Y. — The travel ban for tractor trailers and commercial buses is over, but when it was in effect, there were plenty of tickets handed out.

According to New York State Police, between Tuesday and Thursday of this week, 573 citations were issued to commercial drivers for violating the travel ban for big rigs on major roadways.

*195 tickets were given to violators on the 90 and 190.

*207 tickets were issued to truck drivers caught violating the ban on the 290, 219, 400 and Route 5.

The Trucking Association of New York says they respect the ban, but there must be a balance, and they admit there is pressure for some drivers.

"It's much more than just the economic impact from freight not being delivered, but many of these drivers are losing one or two days of pay so it's significant. So unfortunately right, wrong or indifferent that does put pressure on them where they might make a decision to get back on the road even though they are not supposed to," said Kendra Hem, President of the Trucking Association of New York.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has suggested looking at EZ-Pass records to ticket truckers who violated the ban.

Local attorney Frank LoTempio III said it is legal, but, "there are going to be a lot of different issues because whoever gets these tickets because the EZ-Pass is given to a person or a car, it is hard to ascertain who was actually driving the car and very difficult for them to ascertain if these people were on notice of the driving ban itself."