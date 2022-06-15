Over $46M available to support New York's Summer Youth Employment Program

The program hopes to introduce young people from low-income families into the workforce so they can develop useful skills.

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that more than $46 million will be available to support New York State's Summer Youth Employment Program.

According to the news release, the program hopes to introduce young people from low-income families into the workforce so they can develop useful skills that will help them improve school performance and aid in becoming responsible adults.

"The Summer Youth Employment program represents a smart, targeted investment in the next generation of our workforce that will pay dividends for New York State," Gov. Hochul said. "We are committed to tearing down barriers to entry into the labor market for disadvantaged youth, and the young people who participate in this program will learn valuable skills, the importance of educational achievement, and above all, will be put on a path toward success."

The summer program was created to help support communities across the state by creating summer jobs for youth in communities where they're vulnerable or susceptible to gun violence.

"The Summer Youth Employment Program administered by OTDA keeps kids busy, off the streets and away from their devices by providing them real work experience," said Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. "This program gives kids who might otherwise not have the opportunity the chance to develop real-life skills that will stay with them for life. It is incumbent upon us as a state to ensure that all of our kids, regardless of where they live, the color of their skin, or how they grew up, have the opportunity to improve their lives."

Youth that want to apply for the program will work in entry-level jobs at places such as parks, nursing homes, summer camps, childcare organizations, senior citizen centers, and community recreation centers, according to the news release.

"The impact that a positive workforce experience can have on youth cannot be overstated, especially for those young people coming from low-income households. There is a growing body of research that examines the numerous and wide-ranging benefits of this program since low-income youth often face a challenging transition to living-wage work and higher education. In addition to the income it provides, the Summer Youth Employment Program can help these youth to recognize the importance of educational achievement and ultimately expand their career aspirations," said Daniel W. Tietz, commissioner of the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

To be eligible for the 2022 program, the age to apply is 14 to 20, and the youth's family must have a household income below 200% of the federal poverty level or $46,060 for a family of three.

Also according to the news release, employers can use the money to subsidize wages, support education, and training activities, as well as offer case management and employment-related services, such as transportation to and from work.