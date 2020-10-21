Power restored to over 4,000 NYSEG customers in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Power has been restored to more than 4,000 NYSEG customers in Erie County after an outage early Wednesday morning.
According to the company's outage map, there was 4,159 customers in the dark, but as of 6:30 a.m. there were no remaining outages in Western New York. The majority of those without power were in southern Erie County, specifically in Holland and Sardinia. Other places being impacted are Aurora, Colden, Concord and Wales.
Holland Central Schools announced on Facebook that they will be closed Wednesday because of the power outages.