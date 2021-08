According to NYSEG's power outage map, over 3,100 customers are currently without power in Erie County.

According to NYSEG's power outage map, over 3,100 customers are currently without power in Erie County. Most of the outages have been reported in Cheektowaga.

Power is expected to be restored to customers in Erie County by 10:45 a.m. You can check out the latest updates and restoration times by clicking here.