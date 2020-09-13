Over 2,000 people to participate in Susan G. Komen walk to end breast cancer

Over $235,000 has been raised by the more than 2,200 people who will walk remotely Sunday as part of the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk and Race for the Cure.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID-19 hasn't stopped Buffalonians from helping others. This weekend, over 2,000 people across Upstate New York are walking or running to support their neighbors with breast cancer.

The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk and Race for the Cure is remote this year and has raised over $235,000 so far.

The money raised goes towards breast cancer research as well as programs that help patients access care and advocacy efforts.

“We started out as three separate events in Western New York, Central New York and the Twin Tiers that take place annually each spring," said Andrea Moran, Executive Director of the Susan G. Komen Upstate New York Affiliate. "Because of COVID-19 and social distancing, we decided to postpone these events to the fall, and to have them virtually on the same day."

Komen says that these events help raise money and bring together people who have been touched by breast cancer.

“Our events may not look like they have in the past, but our mission to end breast cancer forever is not cancelled,” said Moran. “In fact, breast cancer patients need us now more than ever, and we continue to be in awe as our communities rally around those who are fighting this horrible disease."

The organization encourages those who are walking or running this Sunday to post their photos on social media with #WalkWhereYouAre and #RaceWhereYouAre, or tagging @KomenUpstateNY.

According to Komen, one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. It's also estimated that over 16,000 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed this year alone in New York.

2 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk and Race for the Cure.