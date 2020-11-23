Over 2,000 without power after transformer fire in Depew

According to Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash a transformer fire in Depew has caused power outages in the area.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Over 2,000 customers are without power Monday morning in the Depew area after a transformer caught fire behind Tops, according to Traffic Tracker 2.

The NYSEG power outage map shows a total of 2,097 customers without power in the area. Traffic signals on Transit Road are out at Pleasant View Drive, French Road, Olmstead Avenue and George Urban Boulevard, according to Traffic Tracker 2. Motorists are reminded to use those as four-way stops.

According to NYSEG, power is expected to be restored in the area by 9:30 a.m.