Smile rooms coming to Buffalo police district offices

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a new program in the works to help provide support for children in Buffalo.

Mayor Byron Brown and police commissioner Byron Lockwood were joined by volunteers from Little Smiles Western New York Tuesday to announce a new partnership.

This partnership will bring so-called smile rooms to Buffalo police district offices.

The goal of the initiative is to help children through difficult times, provide support for abused and displaced children.

The rooms will serve as a safe haven for children who are involved in a domestic situation, accident, or any time they need the care of the police.