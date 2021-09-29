Today is KED Day!

Tune in to Channel 2 from 4pm-6-30pm as we highlight the work at Kids Escaping Drugs to help young people overcome addiction.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is devoting time to help in the fight against addiction in Western New York.

Multiple times during the year, we partner with Kids Escaping Drugs to raise money to help with the many programs they offer to help our local young people struggling with addiction

Beginning at 4pm today, we will share stories about the good work that's done there helping young people overcome drug and alcohol abuse.

You can donate by texting KED to 76278, online visiting www.ked.org or by calling in during the Televent at: 716-822-8220 .

For every $100 donated, KED is able to provide a critical Early Intervention for an adolescent experimenting with drugs or alcohol.