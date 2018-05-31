( SPONSORED CONTENT)

Thank you Western New York! Together with their customers, VALU Home Centers raised $20,675 for Kids Escaping Drugs!

This donation was presented during a live televent, in partnership with WGRZ. The funds were collected in each of the communities that VALU serves during the 19th annual Make A Change campaign.

Customers purchased a specially marked Moonrays solar stake light, and $1 from each purchase was collected as part of the total donation. 100% of these donations will support the treatment and prevention of substance abuse in children and teens.

VALU Home Centers is happy to cover all administrative costs and associated fees from this fundraising campaign to ensure that every penny of your contribution goes directly to young people in need.

Over the last 19 years, VALU Home Centers has raised and donated more than $725,000 to Kids Escaping Drugs. "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our generous customers who support the Make A Change campaign each year, as well as our media partner WGRZ," said a VALU Home Centers representative.

To learn more about Kids Escaping Drugs, and the services they offer like the Face 2 Face program, or seek help for a loved one struggling with addiction, please visit ked.org.

Correction: an earlier version of this article had the spokesperson identified as a representative from KED, when in fact, this was a representative from VALU Home Centers.

© 2018 WGRZ