KED Day to be held September 28

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Join 2 On Your Side and Kids Escaping Drugs for KED Day, which will be held September 28 right here on Channel 2.

Tune in to Channel 2 from 4 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. for the Kids Escaping Drugs Fall Televent as we share important information for families and share stories of hope and perseverance.

September is National Recovery Month and a time to celebrate those in recovery and promote awareness of the dangers of substance abuse. Kids Escaping Drugs is dedicated to ending the drug epidemic in Western New York through community outreach, education and early intervention.

KED will have some exciting incentives lined up throughout the Televent:

Pizza Plant gift cards

Remington Tavern certificate

Vinnie Hinostroza signed Sabres hockey stick

Dane Jackson signed picture

Stevie Johnson signed helmet

Jordan Poyer signed jersey

Micah Hyde signed jersey

Gabe Davis signed jersey

Dawson Knox signed jersey

Stefon Diggs signed jersey

You can donate online by visiting KED.org or call (716) 822-2220.

There will be many special incentives offered throughout the evening for those donating to the cause.

If you know of someone in need of help, you can contact their crisis line at (716) 827-9462.