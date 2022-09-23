KED Day to be held September 28

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Join 2 On Your Side and Kids Escaping Drugs for KED Day, which will be held September 28 right here on Channel 2.
Tune in to Channel 2 from 4 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. for the Kids Escaping Drugs Fall Televent as we share important information for families and share stories of hope and perseverance.
September is National Recovery Month and a time to celebrate those in recovery and promote awareness of the dangers of substance abuse. Kids Escaping Drugs is dedicated to ending the drug epidemic in Western New York through community outreach, education and early intervention.
KED will have some exciting incentives lined up throughout the Televent:
- Pizza Plant gift cards
- Remington Tavern certificate
- Vinnie Hinostroza signed Sabres hockey stick
- Dane Jackson signed picture
- Stevie Johnson signed helmet
- Jordan Poyer signed jersey
- Micah Hyde signed jersey
- Gabe Davis signed jersey
- Dawson Knox signed jersey
- Stefon Diggs signed jersey
You can donate online by visiting KED.org or call (716) 822-2220.
There will be many special incentives offered throughout the evening for those donating to the cause.
If you know of someone in need of help, you can contact their crisis line at (716) 827-9462.
For more information about early intervention programs visit KED.org