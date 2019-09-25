BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is devoting time to help in the fight against addiction in Western New York.

Multiple times during the year, we partner up with Kids Escaping Drugs to raise money to help with the many programs they offer to help our local young people struggling with addiction.

Throughout our early evening newscasts on September 25, we will broadcast live from KED's Renaissance Campus in West Seneca from 4pm-6:30pm. We will be sharing stories about the good work that's done there helping young people overcome drug and alcohol abuse.

If you know of someone in need of help, you can contact their Crisis at: Crisis line at 716.827.9462.

The phone number to call during 4pm-6:30pm is: 716.822.2220.

And even when the day is done, you can still donate to Kids Escaping Drugs. Donations are always accepted online here. You can also text a donation as well. Text KED to 51660 to donate!