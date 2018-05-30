WEST SENECA, N.Y. — WNY's Great Kids this week are siblings from West Seneca who are continuing a project to bring comfort to local children in need.

Kwentin Foster was just 8 years old when 2 On Your Side first interviewed him in 2013. He had just started making cozy fleece blankets to give to sick children.

"I just wanted to make kids feel better that are sick in hospitals," Kwentin said at the time.

Now at 12 years old, his goal remains the same.

"I hope they make them feel better," he said.

Kwentin buys the fleece with his mom, sorts it and cuts it to size. Then, he cuts the tassels and ties them one by one. He's made 500 blankets and counting.

"I didn't think we would ever make anything but maybe a couple dozen and it was just a small project that we started and it just kept growing," said Kwentin's mother, Adrian Foster.

Now his 5-year-old sister, Vanessa, is old enough to lend a hand. Her entire life she's watched her brother give to others, and she wants to do the same. Vanessa doesn't just help with the blankets, she also cut her hair and donated it for wigs for children with cancer.

As they quietly work together to make the blankets, they think about the kids they've met who've received them.

"We gave them to a lot of places like Wings Flights of Hope, Children's Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, a lot of places," said Kwentin. "I finally got to see the conditions that some of the patients were in. So that just kept me going more and more and more."

Each blanket costs about $10 to make. Kwentin and Vanessa earn it a nickel at a time, collecting cans and bottles from his neighbors, their schools, friends and strangers.

Kwentin says it feels good to raise the money, but it feels even better to give it all away in the form of a soft, cozy blanket.

"I just hope it brings some comfort and hope to kids that might not have any hope," he said.

You can help by making a a cash or bottle donation to Kwentin and Vanessa. They'll will be collecting bottles and cans Saturday, June 9 from 10a.m. to 2 p.m. at Southline Baseball Diamond at 288 N. Seine Dr. in Cheektowaga.

Cans and bottles can also be dropped off anytime at Buffalo's Best Bottle Redemption Center at 4040 Clinton Street. Let them know they are for Kwentin and Vanessa and they will give them six cents per can instead of five.

Follow Kwentin and Vanessa on Facebook to see their blankets and watch their progress by clicking here.

