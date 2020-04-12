Food pantry at Dunkirk High School helping out students, families

In January, the Marauder's Market Food Pantry At Dunkirk High School slowly began to open to address the needs of students dealing with food insecurity.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Channel 2 is continuing its support of FeedMore Western New York with the Food 2 Families program. One of the food pantries that benefits from the support of FeedMore is the Marauder's Market at Dunkirk High School.

This school's food pantry started as just an idea

"We were just gonna' see how we could service the high school better."

In January, the Marauder's Market Food Pantry At Dunkirk High School slowly began to open to address the needs of students dealing with food insecurity.

It was a new pantry partnered with FeedMore Western New York designed to help students.

Principal JulieAnn Hoerner says in March, when in-person learning ended and those same students had to stay home, it became clear the need was larger than they could have expected.

"Certainly, during the pandemic, we've seen a need for more,” Hoerner said. “During the summer and when the pandemic really kind of shut things down, they did do summer deliveries.”

Faculty, staff and volunteers came up with a new strategy, delivering meals in person.

Throughout the year they've spent their spare moments, making sure their students and their families could eat.

School Counselor Julie Wakelee said she quickly found out, their deliveries meant more to them than having a meal.

"They would have had to decide whether do I need to have medical care for my family do I pay my gas or electric bill,” Wakelee asked. “We’re able to take one of those things off the table for them.”

The school pantry program is just as important as any other resource that partners with FeedMore Western New York, to ensure that families are able to eat all year round.

"What is great about a school pantry is that it really allows children and teenagers…to access the pantry for nutritious food for them to take back to their families," said Catherine Schick.

Recently they've even been able to spread a little holiday cheer with an influx of Turkey deliveries

“It was the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, we went out and delivered all of those so that was really you know exciting and families really appreciated being able to celebrate the holiday," Hoerner said

It's work they're hoping to continue even beyond the pandemic, helping fill bellies to help students and their families succeed.