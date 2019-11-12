BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is coming through again to keep people in need from going hungry this holiday season.

The totals are in from the big Food 2 Families drive to benefit the food bank at Feedmore Western New York. The drive brought in just short of $120,000 in cash and almost 60,000 pounds of food.

So far, more than 11,000 Brown Bags of Hope have been purchased and donated. The Brown Bags of Hope are still on sale at all Tops Markets through December 28th. Each of the bags is filled with food for families who need it around Western New York.

A final total should be in early next year.

Thank you to everyone who donated, and please continue to help out by buying the bags at Tops!