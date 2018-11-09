BUFFALO, NY - The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) put out the results of a public survey Tuesday, meant to give a sketch of what Western New Yorkers want to see done with three areas along Fuhrmann Boulevard.

Those areas are the Buffalo River Marina across from Canalside, the long stretch from Wilkeson Pointe to the Bell Slip, as well as Terminal B to the south.

2 On Your Side sat down with Steven Rannali with ECHDC, to get his take on the results.

"They'd like to see a very natural place. A place they can go out and watch sunsets, just take in the lake and enjoy nature...really a compliment to canalside," he says.

Rannali says ECHDC is studying the current conditions of the area to help come up with ideas, which they will announce to the public. He notes that what people really seem to want is the preservation of nature, with open space.

"We're going to work hard over the next couple of months. And we're going to get back to the public in mid-November with a bunch of alternatives that we'll bring to the public and let them comment on."

You can watch our full talk-back with Rannali in the video player above.

And to see full results of the survey, you can visit the ECHDC website.

