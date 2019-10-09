BUFFALO, N.Y. — The days are numbered for you to head down to the Outer Harbor to check out the work of world-famous artist Robert Indiana.

Workers will begin to deinstall ONE through ZERO (The Ten Numbers) starting October 1.

"As the sun sets on another spectacular summer, we are sad to see Indian's sculptures leave the Outer Harbor but Buffalo is fortunate to have hosted these bold, iconic sculptures at Wilkeson Point," said Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation Chairman Robert Gioia. "You have less than a month to see these sculptures one last time, so get down to the Outer Harbor to appreciate both the art, as well as the natural beauty of our waterfront."

The temporary exhibit opened back in June. The 8-foot-high steel sculptures each weigh close to a ton.