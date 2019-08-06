The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation celebrated the outdoors with free events across New York State on Saturday.

"Outdoors Day" featured activities at the Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center and other various locations across New York to encourage and create healthy hobbies.

A variety of introductory activities were available, such as fishing, paddling, bird watching and archery. The family friendly event allowed for people of all ages and abilities to experience a wide range of hands-on activities.

The annual event also teaches the basics about outdoor safety, camping and hiking.

RELATED: Black Girls Hike Buffalo get out, enjoy nature, stay active

RELATED: 'Outdoors Day' events planned across New York on June 8

RELATED: 2 the Outdoors: Osprey on the waterfront