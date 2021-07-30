Outdoor music returning to M&T Plaza after nearly 700 day absence

The lunch-hour music series has brought local artists and performers downtown for the past 51 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A favorite of the downtown lunch crowd is making its return after a pandemic related absence of nearly 700 days.

M&T Bank announced its Plaza Event Series will be entertaining people once again starting next week. The noon-hour event has provided a platform for local artists and entertainers for 51 seasons.

Here is the lineup for this year:

August 4, Old School B-Boys, 12 p.m.

August 11, Breakaway, 12 p.m.

August 18, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, 11:45 a.m.

August 25, Beatlemagic, 12 p.m.