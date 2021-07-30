Outdoor music returning to M&T Plaza after nearly 700 day absence

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A favorite of the downtown lunch crowd is making its return after a pandemic related absence of nearly 700 days.
M&T Bank announced its Plaza Event Series will be entertaining people once again starting next week. The noon-hour event has provided a platform for local artists and entertainers for 51 seasons.
Here is the lineup for this year:
- August 4, Old School B-Boys, 12 p.m.
- August 11, Breakaway, 12 p.m.
- August 18, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, 11:45 a.m.
- August 25, Beatlemagic, 12 p.m.
In a statement, the bank says while this will be a shortened season, it looks forward to bringing back the full series next summer.