Outdoor haunted house in Kenmore raises money for lung cancer research

Darkorners is a freestanding backyard haunted house that is raising money for cancer research with every scream.

KENMORE, N.Y. — This Halloween, one haunted house near the City of Good Neighbors is using its scares for good.

Darkorners is an "exterior home haunt" in Kenmore that is open on the days up to, and on, Halloween. This year it is asking visitors to make donations to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.

In a Facebook post, organizers shared why they chose the Lung Cancer Research Foundation:

"Darkorners, a nonprofit home haunt, is dedicated in memory of Kathy Moribello Mecca (wife of Jeff Mecca & mother of Kyle Mecca, two of the co-founders). Kathy unfortunately lost her battle with lung cancer this past January after being diagnosed shortly before last Halloween."

The home haunt will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Halloween at 376 Hamilton Boulevard in Kenmore. Masks are required at all times.