BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that outdoor dining on a portion of Chippewa Street will be extended until October 12.

Back in July, one block of Chippewa Street was closed to serve extra outdoor street dining for restaurants. The block, between Delaware Avenue and Franklin Street, was originally scheduled to reopen after Labor Day.

However, Brown announced Wednesday that the block will remain closed until Oct. 12, in an effort to support local businesses.