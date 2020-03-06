Outdoor dining at restaurants now allowed in Phase 2

The governor announced that restaurants in the seven regions of New York State that have already entered Phase Two can reopen for outdoor dining starting Thursday.

ALBANY, N.Y. — One day after Western New York was able to enter Phase Two of reopening, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed starting this week.

The governor announced that restaurants in the seven regions of New York State that have already entered Phase Two — Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier and Western New York — can reopen for outdoor dining starting Thursday.

New York State has issued several specific measures that must be followed. Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart and all staff must wear face coverings. Customers must also wear face coverings when they are not seated.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul released the following statement following the governor's announcement:

"Thanks to the efforts of New Yorkers, we are beating this virus and reopening the economy in a safe and responsible way.

I've been listening to restaurant owners and brought their ideas to state health officials, which is why I'm particularly pleased that the Governor has permitted restaurants to host outdoor dining as part of Phase 2. Upstate New Yorkers can now help their local restaurants get back on their feet as they begin to reopen. I look forward to dining outside soon.