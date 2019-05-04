BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every week, 2 On Your Side’s Joshua Robinson takes a closer look at what’s new, unique, and happening across the Western New York food scene in “Out 2 Eat.”

With April 7th set for the final day of Local Restaurant Week, Joshua took a look this week at the most popular deals and restaurants for this year’s event, by tracking the hashtag #LocalRestaurantWeek across social media.

Based on those parameters, the third most popular restaurant in 2019: Prima Café in Hamburg. As a first-time addition to this year’s weekly event, Prima Café’s small menu has gotten plenty of fans. They offer two deals, both priced at $20.19: a Breakfast for Two—including loaded toast options and cold pressed juices—and a lunch/dinner menu, which includes choices like veggie lasagna or a half rotisserie chicken. You can check out their menu here.

The second most popular social restaurant in 2019: New York Beer Project. Yes, they include beers with each of their deals to share, with options at $20.19, $30.19 or $40.19. The value with these deals is immediately obvious, all you have do is peruse the menu for yourself.

And the most popular restaurant through this year’s Local Restaurant Week, based on social media response, is Tappo out of downtown Buffalo. Another small menu this year, priced with deals at $20.19 and $30.19, their eye-popping eggplant parmesan and chicken milanese have gotten more attention than any other restaurants this year. Add in a wine to share, and you’ve got yourself a winning deal with this menu.

And of course there are dozens and dozens of other options for you to consider before last call on April 7th. Check out the full list of menus for more.

