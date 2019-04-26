Every week, 2 On Your Side’s Joshua Robinson takes a closer look at what’s new, unique, and happening across the Western New York food scene in “Out 2 Eat.”

This week—by popular demand—is a look at a few new food and drink spots that you may not have heard of yet, starting with a brand new Perks Coffee opening up in downtown Buffalo.

Joining the Theatre District’s Expo Market, the popular coffee shop has been a huge hit in Buffalo, and sets up shop on Main Street starting May 1st.

As for new spots you may not have heard of before, if Southern Indian Food makes your mouth water, you can check out Nellai Banana Leaf in Williamsville.

They’ve been open since February, offering veggie & non-veggie menu items, lunch specials, a prix fixe menu, and plenty of mouthwatering options to satisfy your Indian food craving.

Even Yelp Buffalo has jumped on board, calling them one of their top hot new businesses.

See for yourself on Instagram at @nblrestaurant.

Another spot that’s only been open for a few months is the Difference Kitchen on Hudson Street in Buffalo.

Their claim to fame is fresh ingredients and a wide variety of menu choices; burgers, falafel, and carne asada among other items, all being offered on the same menu.

Check them out on Instagram at @differencekitchen.

