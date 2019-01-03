BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every week, 2 On Your Side’s Joshua Robinson takes a closer look at what’s new, unique, and happening across the Western New York food scene in “Out 2 Eat.”

As the season shifts toward Easter, a tasty Buffalo tradition is making its way into the minds of Western New Yorkers: Paczki.

And the Broadway Market is prepping for the traditional Polish holiday of Paczki Day.

Chrusciki Bakery and White Eagle Bakery are working on these doughy treats, and whether you prefer apricot, prune, raspberry, or custard they’ll be ready for you to dig in on Sunday morning.

The first three days of March also represent the grand opening of Buffalo’s Lucky Koi Bubble Tea on 3216 Main Street.

The new joint offers bubble tea, Vietnamese coffees, and waffles. Stop by this weekend for some free food samples and giveaways. Check them out on Instagram at @luckykoibubbletea.

Buffalo’s Misuta Chow’s bar/restaurant/arcade sensation has been turning a lot of heads since its grand opening just 7 months ago, especially if you’re a fan of selfies in their glittery pink staircase (trust me... A LOT of people are).

But its their Japan-inspired food that has been making its own impression lately across social media.

Take, for instance, their “Tako Sand” octopus hot dog—with radish, sweet pea tendrils & togarashi ketchup—which is just one of, if not their most, visually fascinating food items.

But the Japanese influence isn’t exclusive to their food; Friday night, from 7:00-9:00, Misuta Chow’s will hold an exclusive, limited release of their Green Tea Pilsner beer, inspired by the Japanese monster movie sensation known as “Mothra.” Check them out on their Instagram account at @misutachows.

If you have news on a new or favorite Western New York restaurant, reach out to Joshua and your favorite spot might be featured in a future edition of Out 2 Eat:

Facebook: Joshua Robinson WGRZ

Twitter: @JRobinsonWGRZ

Instagram: @Shua_On_TV

E-Mail: Out2Eat@wgrz.com