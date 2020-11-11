'Our City Builds' pushing for equality

Over the past six months, the group has been speaking with hundreds of community members to recraft, reimagine and update policy platforms.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A coalition of people in the City of Buffalo working on promoting equality spoke on Tuesday about the platform "Our City Builds."

The group is calling on elected officials to implement policies that better reflect the needs of their communities. Over the past six months, the group has been speaking with hundreds of community members to recraft, reimagine and update policy platforms such as climate justice, affordable housing, public education, immigration, front-line arts, community policing and transportation.

“The Mayor’s Reform Agenda has been disappointingly, but expectedly, inadequate in addressing state violence and repression. It has failed to meet the moment in large and small ways. The people of Buffalo have spoken and with a clear, unified voice. They want a reprioritization of the City of Buffalo budget: Divest in the police and invest in communities, particularly Black and Brown communities who have been disproportionately impacted by state violence," said Harper Bishop, co-founder of Our City Builds.