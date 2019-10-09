ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The public will have the chance to learn about the possible health impacts of building wind turbines in Lake Erie on Tuesday. Senator Robert Ortt is hosting a forum.

The meeting will feature experts in the fields of acoustics, audiology, and health, as well as individuals who have experienced living with turbines in their communities.

The forum will take place Tuesday, September 10 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Geaser Hall on the ECC North Campus, 6205 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221.