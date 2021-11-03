Ortt, Borrello, Gallivan, Rath among Senators calling for Governor Cuomo's resignation

State Senate Republicans are calling for the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo. They say if he doesn't resign, the next step is impeachment.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Editor's Note: The above video first aired March 3, 2021.

Four New York State Senators representing Western New York are now among Senate Republicans calling for the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo after recent sexual assault and harassment allegations have come to light.

The four senators include Senate Republican Leader Robert Ortt (62nd District), George Borrello (57th District), Patrick Gallivan (59th District), and Edward Rath III (61st District). They're all a part of the Senate Republican Conference which as a whole is calling for the governor's resignation.

The conference says that if he doesn't resign, the next step they would seek is impeachment.

Here's the full statement from the conference: