U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney talks about House role, issues, and Trump

MEDINA, N.Y. — We have a new member of Congress representing us and our interests in Washington.

That is especially the case for folks in Niagara, Genesee, Wyoming, and Orleans Counties. So, 2 On Your Side pressed Representative Claudia Tenney on some of her views and political perspectives.

On Monday afternoon Republican Representative Claudia Tenney fielded questions from small business people and GOP supporters in the Village of Medina. But in Washington, D.C. she has seen firsthand the divisiveness, especially during the State of the Union Speech as President Biden and members of Congress like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene traded criticism and barbs.

That occurred just as Congress looks at contentious issues like the debt ceiling and spending. So with the Republican slim majority, Tenney is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee which is shaping budget plans.

"I think Republicans have their own group of people that are more vocal than others and then there are people that wanna dig into the nuts and bolts and get things done. and not be performance artists so to speak. And so I know I consider myself one of those people that I'm excited about being on a committee like Ways and Means- the most powerful committee arguably in Congress - where my skill set is actually ideal for this as a small business owner and former bank and tax attorney."

2 On Your Side asked, "You yourself aligned with former President Trump in the past - he announced obviously another run - knowing also that a lot of people point out that the Republicans lost a lot of key members and races in Congress because of their connections with him. So would you still support him or do you think that President Trump should back out of presidential politics?"

Representative Tenney did not answer directly but did say, "Well it's hard to say now because it's so early and he's the only announced candidate. I want to see what President Trump- is actually going to roll out this time - this is different than 2016 or 2020. It's a different landscape."

Tenney also wants to see the positions of other potential GOP presidential candidates before committing her support. Again we asked, "Do you fear though that he could be a bit more divisive just as we saw again with the Congressional elections as to how they played out - especially for the Republicans?"

"Well there's always going to be an issue with the Republicans but there isn't any party more divisive than the Democrats. I can't think of a more divisive President than President Biden," Tenney said.

And on the political infighting, does Tenney feel that really works or can it backfire? Her reply to that:

"What Marjorie Taylor Green does or AOC and all these people They represent a different constituency than I do and the Republicans will have to sort that out."

Tenney says she has a focus on the economy, reliable energy, and ensuring there are free and fair elections. And as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, she will be involved in helping to shape upcoming budget plans with all the current debate about the debt ceiling swirling around those discussions.