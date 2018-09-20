By Meaghan McDermott, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

A 19-year-old Albion high school graduate and her 44-year-old mother were killed early Wednesday inside their home in Limestone County, Alabama, allegedly by a 15-year-old family member.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Rosa Lee Maldonado and her mother Rosa Aminta Maldonado were found dead of apparent stab wounds inside their home in the town of Lester around 1 a.m. Responding deputies also found a 15-year-old girl inside the residence, who they say was stabbing herself in the head and neck in an apparent suicide attempt as authorities arrived.

Police say preliminary evidence indicates the 15-year-old, currently being treated at a hospital in Huntsville, stabbed and killed her sister and mother during a domestic altercation. In a press release, the sheriff's office said the investigation remains open, and new details could emerge.

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely told WAFF-TV in Huntsville that several different knives were used in the double homicide, and that in a 911 call the victims can be heard pleading for the 15-year-old to stop.

Rosa Lee Maldonado was a 2017 graduate of Charles D'Amico High School in the Albion Central School District.

School Superintendent Michael S. Bonnewell said the district has made grief counselors available.

"We have a full complement of folks available, counselors and psychologists for both our kids and staff who have a need," he said. "Many of our teachers had both of the children in their classes."

The Maldonado family apparently moved to Alabama sometime after the end of the 2016-2017 school year.

