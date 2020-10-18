Orleans County Sheriff's Office hosting drive-thru drug take back event

On Saturday, October 24 the sheriff's office will be collecting medications and sharps for safe and proper disposal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a drive-thru event in October in honor of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

On Saturday, October 24 the sheriff's office will be collecting medications and sharps for safe and proper disposal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orleans County Public Safety Building, located at 13925 State Route 31 in Albion.

The sheriff's office says drug take back events such as this dramatically reduce the risk of prescription drug diversion and abuse, while increasing awareness of this public health issue.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, deputies will be collecting items from participants at their vehicles. The sheriff's office asks that anyone looking to attend the event wear a face covering.