Police located Carl Zava, 77, on Wednesday afternoon after he went missing Tuesday night.

A missing vulnerable adult alert was put out by Orleans County Sheriff's Office because Zava suffers from Alzheimer's disease. He went missing from Holley in Orleans County, and was thought to possibly be in Erie County.

Mr. Zava was found by NYS Police in Sodus after asking for directions. He is safe and well and his family has been notified.