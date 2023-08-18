Orleans County receives federal funding for new emergency operations center

The current emergency operations center has been in use since the 1960s and actually includes an old bomb shelter that has a leaky roof.

ALBION, N.Y. — Orleans County is getting $2 million in federal funding to help build a new state-of-the-art emergency operations center.

The current one has been in use since the 1960s and actually includes an old bomb shelter that has a leaky roof.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand stopped by Albion to make the announcement. The center serves some 40,000 people across Orleans County.

"The current facility has a small multiuse room and backup 911 center," said Justin Niederhofer, the Orleans County emergency manager. "Unfortunately because the building is being used for so many roles, it means that the (emergency operations center) is not in a standby or ready state. It would take several hours to set up phones and it if we were responding to a disaster."

The new facility is expected to be double the size of the current one and cost around $12 million.