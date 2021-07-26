Orleans County Fair kicks off Monday

Gates open at 4 p.m. on opening day and the fair runs through Saturday.

ALBION, N.Y. — The Orleans County 4-H Fair begins on Monday and will run through Saturday. Public admission begins Monday at 4 p.m.

Capacity limits have been lifted which allows for tickets to be sold at the gate. Tickets can also be purchased online.

Tickets are $1 for children 11 and under or $3 for people 12 and older. Weeklong admission tickets are $5 per person. Parking is free.

Events and entertainment at the fair include lumberjack shows, Friday night classic car cruise, $1,000 karaoke contest, and Friday night fireworks.