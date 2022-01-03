Gardens Buffalo Niagara seeking original artwork submissions to promote Garden Walk Buffalo

The artwork would be used to help promote the event coming up this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of this year's Garden Walk Buffalo, Gardens Buffalo Niagara is asking people to submit their original artwork to help promote the upcoming event.

Artists can submit their drawings, paintings, photography and mixed media work to be used to promote the event on "wearable and sellable" items.

The garden walk will take place on July 30 and 31 this year. It is the largest garden tour in America.

To enter artwork, a 25 MB digital file of a simple work without any text or logos can be submitted on the Gardens Buffalo Niagara website. Text with information about the event will be added to the artwork by the organization and will be reproduced on a variety of mediums.

Artists can make five entries. They should also include a biography about themselves and an explanation on why your artwork would be appropriate for Garden Walk Buffalo.

All entries are due Jan. 31. They can be emailed to aclark@GardensBuffaloNiagara.com with "ART ENTRY" in the subject line. Files can either be compressed into a zip file or sent through Wetransfer.