Organizers prepare ahead of the Super Flea return at the Outer Harbor June 4

Over 150 vendors are set for the return of the Super Flea at the Outer Harbor this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Years after shuttering to make way for another new Walmart, the Super Flea is returning to Western New York and is set to open on Saturday, June 4. Organizer Kai Mikolajczak says everything is set for the new first flea.

"We have right now for the first day roughly about 150 vendors," Mikolajczak said.

Queen City Super Flea released its vendor list for the June 4 event earlier this week.

In total, there is space for over 300 vendors at the outer harbor, and in some ways will feel like your "grandparent's super flea."

"We feel like we've got a good blend of that so far, going into the upcoming season," Mikolajczak said.

Coming up on #MostBuffalo with @KateWelshofer today, besides my thinning hair, the return of the suuuuuuuuuuuuper fleeeeeeeeea.



See you at 4:30 on @wgrz pic.twitter.com/TIwZk65M7u — Nate Benson (@natebenson) June 2, 2022

There will be auto parts, and tires, in case you were curious.

Additionally, there will be vendors who have exclusively been selling on Etsy and Instagram but lacked a local storefront of their own.

"We hope to give them this opportunity to have like a placement locally to start building their following as well," Mikolajczak said.

But one of the big concerns the public has been clamoring about as more events are planned for the Outer Harbor is parking. Moreover, having to walk a distance to where those activities are.

Mikolajczak said there is more than enough room.

"There are 348 parking spaces on Furman Boulevard, and we have roughly about 400,000 square feet just for dedicated parking inside the flea area as well too," Mikolajczak said. "So parking shouldn't be an issue getting in and out."

Mikolajczak said to be mindful that there may be people who need to park close, so be willing to walk.

The new super flea will also have a variety of food trucks on hand each weekend it's held.

"I think seeing people's faces and kind of having a jump back in time of seeing some of the stuff that's going to be available whether it's from clothing to toys, to artists and things like that, that's what I want to see," Mikolajczak said. "The reaction on everyone's face of trying to bring this back and kind of have an ode to what the original Super Flea was."