Get hooked: organizer wants hooks installed in every WNY restroom stall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A public awareness campaign called "Hooks For All" has a simple goal: Get hooks installed in every restroom stall across Western New York.

We're all going to be wearing coats again soon, and of course, many people carry purses or bags and need a place to put them when nature calls.

This all started in 2019 with a Buffalo woman named Ann Monroe, who was frustrated when she had nowhere to hang her coat in her local coffee shop. When she called the store manager, he installed one right away.

"Anyone I told about this goes, 'That's terrible.' Either they're young parents, or in a wheelchair, or for some other reason they found it frustrating, so a small group of friends and I got together and thought, 'What if we really could do something about this?' "

The organizer is encouraging people to tag them (@hooksrus716) on social media. They want to celebrate the hooks already in place and find locations that needs hooks. so they can work to get them installed.