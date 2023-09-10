Botanical Gardens hosts 2023 orchid show

The cold fall weather may limit our nature intake but not at the Botanical Gardens.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is home to the most stunning orchids, which is why they host the annual Orchid Show in coordination with the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society.

For two days only in November on the 11th and 12th from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm, you will be able to see hand-picked and award-winning orchids throughout the administration building.

Cameras are welcome and encouraged to capture the beautiful sights of the orchids.

Tickets for the exhibit range from $8.50 to $15.50 for all ages to enjoy together.