Orchard Park

Highmark Stadium food and retail partner hosting job fair

Delaware North Sportservice will host a job fair at Highmark Stadium on July 24, July 28, and August 3.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Delaware North Sportservice, the food, beverage and retail partner is hosting three job fairs for part-time seasonal positions at Highmark Stadium. The job fairs will take place at the Bill Store on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and July 28 and August 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. 

Open positions include cashiers, suite runners, servers, line cooks, prep cooks, supervisors, dishwashers, vendors and warehouse operations.

Those hired will receive paid training and free meals and uniforms.

More information can be found at the Delaware North website. Parking will be available at Lot 6 off Abbott Road.

