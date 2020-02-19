ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — On Tuesday Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz joined school officials at the Erie Community College South Campus to cut the ribbon on a new indoor training center.

The former gymnasium got some major upgrades and had to be brought up to code. The 12,000 square-foot training space even includes some repurposed turf from New Era Field.

"Because the county owns the stadium, we approached the county to say 'is it reusable? Can we use it?' We partnered with the company that manufactured it to understand that we could take it out and install it," said Mike Pietkiewicz, executive VP for advancement at ECC.

Any organizations or teams not affiliated with ECC are also able to use the facility. Those who wish to use the facility are asked to contact the school's athletic department to get that scheduled.

RELATED: $11.3 million fitness center coming soon to Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station

RELATED: UB receives RESTORE grant

RELATED: Erie Co. looks to donate, auction off old New Era Field turf