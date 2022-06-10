Orchard Park woman pleads guilty to theft of $53,000 from employer

Mollie McCann Poblocki pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Orchard Park woman could face as much as three years behind bars for pleading guilty to stealing from her employer.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says 50-year-old Mollie McCann Poblocki, also known as Mollie McCann Healy, pleaded guilty Friday to a felony count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

She admitted to stealing $53,000 by skimming a portion of rent payments paid while she was employed as an assistant property-manager for a Buffalo-based company. The thefts took place between August 2019 and April 2021.

As part of the plea, Poblocki paid full restitution to the victim.