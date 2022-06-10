Orchard Park woman pleads guilty to theft of $53,000 from employer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Orchard Park woman could face as much as three years behind bars for pleading guilty to stealing from her employer.
The Erie County District Attorney's office says 50-year-old Mollie McCann Poblocki, also known as Mollie McCann Healy, pleaded guilty Friday to a felony count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.
She admitted to stealing $53,000 by skimming a portion of rent payments paid while she was employed as an assistant property-manager for a Buffalo-based company. The thefts took place between August 2019 and April 2021.
As part of the plea, Poblocki paid full restitution to the victim.
She remains free on her own recognizance with sentencing set for September 12.