Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center workers voted to unionize

The workers voted in a National Labor Relations Board-certified election by a strong margin of 64 "yes" to 51 "no."

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — On Friday it was announced that 140 veterinary workers at

Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center have voted to unionize.

The workers voted 64 "yes" to 51 "no" in a National Labor Relations Board-certified election to join CWA Local 1168 union.

Workers began to organize earlier this year, after they say they were dealing with limited staff and high turnover.

“We are extremely proud to represent the first veterinary center in Buffalo,” said Cori Gambini, RN, President of CWA Local 1168 in a press release. “The care that is provided is critical to our pets and our families. We are looking forward to bargaining a first contract and making improvements in the work environment at Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center."